A regional competition founded by a former NFL player and Brownsville native is going digital — and statewide — this year.
Since 2017, the annual Team Humanity Games has promoted camaraderie, fun and community spirit through a competition of games like bingo, diaper derbies, kickball, dodge ball, Tug-o-war, potato sack racing, a 5K race, box-cart racing, three-point and foul shooting, push-up contest, spoon and egg race, Scrabble and foot races.
“We always do it for a cause,” said William James of Brownsville, the founder of the competition through his business, Team Humanity Clothing Co.
James had returned to his hometown of Brownsville in 2011, following a career as an NFL player from 2001 to 2010, and started Team Humanity Clothing with a mission to unify and uplift the community through clothing, collective action and community events.
The first two Team Humanity Games brought together different towns around the area to compete, and last year’s competition involved area families. This year, however, COVID-19 necessitated changes to the event.
“We had to rework the blueprints and go online,” James said.
The change actually pushed James’ plan ahead to expand the competition to include all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
James said the first round of the competition will have three events: push ups, paper football and in-house hoops, both of which involves either tossing balled-up paper or flicking a paper football into a pail or wastepaper basket.
Each competition is to take 20 seconds where the participant has to do as many pushups as they can in that time as well as sink as many paper footballs and basketballs into the wastepaper basket as they can.
The video should be no longer than 90 seconds and has to be submitted by Nov. 1.
James said there will be a winner from each of the 67 counties depending on the number of age divisions, which won’t be determined until the last week of signups.
The age range to participate is from 8 to 22 years, and the contestants must be Pennsylvania residents.
Following the first round, the winners will then have the opportunity to post a second video where they get to tell the story of what they want to change in the community.
“It gives them a platform,” James said, adding that those from the 67 counties compete again for a cash prize of $1,000 and then another $1,000 to help initiate that change they want to make in the community.
James said they will also work with the winner to further help them with the change they want to make.
Dates on the championship round will be announced at a later time after the first round winners are announced.
James said the thing he wants to see recreated with the digital competition is the energy and camaraderie and the sense of community that the in-person events had. That’s why he wants to see a family member helping out a contestant and many family members cheering on and encouraging the contestant.
“I’d like to see this bring families together,” James said.
For more information and detailed rules, check out Team Humanity Games on Facebook and Instagram and to register, visit www.teamhumanitygames.com.
The registration fee is $5 per person.
