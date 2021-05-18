State police charged a 16-year-old Belle Vernon boy for allegedly throwing bricks onto Interstate 70 from an overpass, hitting two commercial vehicles on July 7, 2020.
In a report issued Tuesday, police said one of the drivers sustained minor injuries to his arm from the shattered glass of his windshield, which was struck by one of the bricks. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Police did not say what developments in their investigation led to the boy’s arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.