An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fleeing police through Uniontown Thursday, and is facing additional drug possession charges.
Devion Leshawn Walters of 1st Street in New Salem told police he fled because he was on Fayette County juvenile probation and did not have a drivers license, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case.
Patrolling state troopers spotted Walters at about 12:30 a.m. driving with no headlights through the intersection of Wilson Avenue and East Main Street, the affidavit said. State police turned on their lights and sirens, and Walters dropped off an unknown female on the sidewalk before allegedly accelerating away from police toward Connellsville Street. Police said he continued fleeing through stop signs and a red light. On Derrick Avenue, he allegedly reached speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour in a 35-miles-per-hour zone. The pursuit ended on Hatfield Lane, where the road was blocked by an assisting state trooper.
Police said he initially refused to identify himself. Troopers noted the smell of marijuana in the vehicle, and found a digital scale, $32, suspected crack cocaine, and suspected marijuana in the vehicle, police said. Walters was found with $1,565 on his person, police said.
He was charged with possession with intent to deliver, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 20 traffic violations. Walters was arraigned early Thursday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who set bail at $25,000 unsecured, meaning he was not required to post bail for release. Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros.
