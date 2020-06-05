A teen was arrested for allegedly attempting to buy nearly $10,000 worth of jewelry with a fraudulent credit card in Uniontown this week.
Albert George Moses Gaye Jr., 18, of Orange Avenue told Uniontown City Police he was being paid $100 for each “job” he committed.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, police responded to Joyce’s Fine Jewelry at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Employee Brandon Kaztzeff told police he recognized the black “Netspend” credit card as fraudulent because they had multiple hits that week with the same style card. When Katzeff swiped the card, Gaye told him he had to punch the numbers in. Police said the card had numbers scratched off with embossing over it. The security code on the back was written in marker instead of stamped into the card.
Gaye allegedly tried to purchase two pairs of earrings and a bracelet with a total value of $9,820. Gaye allegedly had a second fraudulent card in his wallet. When police asked if he knew the card was fake, he reportedly put his head down and said he needed money.
He was charged with counterfeit access device, unauthorized use of access device, attempted theft, and two counts each of possession of access device knowing counterfeit and two counts of possession of an instrument of crime with intent.
Gaye was arraigned Tuesday night before Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros, who set bail at $50,000. He was released Thursday after bail was posted on his behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.