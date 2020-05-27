A 15-year-old McKeesport boy was found deceased after a search at a popular swimming hole near the Westmoreland and Fayette county lines Wednesday afternoon.
The boy’s mother identified him on Facebook as Naddarius “Nada” Lundy. The search began Tuesday night at Creek Falls in South Huntingdon Township near Chaintown Road, where Lundy was with friends earlier in the day.
“As of right now, they’re treating it as an accidental drowning, pending the autopsy,” said State Police Trooper Robert Broadwater.
Pennsylvania State Police and a dive team searched the area Tuesday and Wednesday, and police are continuing their investigation.
“I wholeheartedly thank every last one of y’all for your care, concern and prayer for my son,” his mom, Butter Lundy, wrote on Facebook. “My son has been found deceased.”
A GoFundMe was started to raise funds for his family to hold a celebration of life ceremony.
“Nadarrius was a fun, loving, 15 year old who tragically lost his life May 26th, 2020,” Lundy wrote on the fundraising page. “He had many friends and family who loved him dearly.”
Lundy was the second young person to drown in the swimming hole in about two years. On June 10, 2018, 21-year-old Dylan Knopsnider was found deceased after jumping into the swimming hole. He hit his head on a rock, and never resurfaced.
