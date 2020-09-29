An 8th grader described witnessing the fatal shooting of her friend, allegedly at the hands of another teen, during his preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Witnesses told police Jaden Shaw, 18, who is listed as homeless, said he wanted to fight the victim, Gary W. Jordan III, 16. Shaw was 17 at the time of the shooting, which occurred July 29 at about 9:30 p.m at 59 Lenox Street. He fled the scene and turned himself in to police two days after the shooting.
The girl, 15, testified Jordan was texting Shaw throughout the day asking if he wanted to fight, but Shaw did not answer. She said friends told her they fought the previous day, but she did not say what the fight was about. Moments before the shooting, she said another boy walked up to the porch and asked Jordan if he wanted to fight Shaw. He said he did not want to, saying Shaw was “cool.”
Then, she testified, Shaw shot Jordan twice in the face from about two or three feet away.
She testified it was dark and she could not see the gun, but saw Shaw lift his hands and heard gunfire. She knew Shaw to carry a 9-mm gun, she said.
Uniontown City Police Det. Jamie Holland testified they did not recover a weapon used in the shooting, but that Jordan was shot with a 9-mm. Three shell casings were recovered from the alley adjacent to the porch, and bullets were recovered from Jordan’s body, he said.
The girl testified Jordan never left the porch, and did not have a weapon. Shaw is her ex-boyfriend, and they broke up a week before the shooting after living together, she said.
After the hearing, Jordan’s mother, Angel Bass, tearfully described her son dying in her arms. She was not called to testify at the preliminary hearing.
“I picked him up and I held him. There was so much blood,” she said.
She said she read a text message on Jordan’s phone sent to Shaw, which said “I’ll fight you, but no strap,” referring to a gun.
“He was a good boy. We don’t believe in guns,” she said.
She said she is dealing with feelings of guilt because she was inside cooking dinner when her son was shot on the porch. Her son was a “momma’s boy,” she said, and liked to help her cook.
“He took my soul. I can hardly eat without him,” she said.
Shaw was held for court on charges of criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person. A second firearm charge, related to concealed carry, was dismissed for lack of testimony that Shaw was concealing the gun.
He remains in Fayette County Prison and is denied bail in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.