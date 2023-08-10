Washington Health System Teen Outreach is among 26 school entities that have been awarded a total of $13.5 million to support expectant and parenting students.
Teen Outreach received $321,280 from Pennsylvania’s Education Leading to Employment and Career Training (ELECT) program, which aims to get teens to graduate.
“Our goal is to drop truancy, and our big goal is a diploma,” said Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski, director of Teen Outreach and founder and president of the Academy for Adolescent Health Inc.
Annually, between 60 and 70 parents under the age of 22 from Washington, Greene and Fayette counties are enrolled in Teen Outreach’s program. A vast majority of participants are young women, but about 10% are teen fathers.
Attending high school while raising a child has several challenges.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 50% of women who had children in their teens earn a high school diploma, compared to a 90% graduation rate for their peers who did not give birth.
ELECT assigns a case manager who coordinates whatever the young parents need, from tutoring and homework assistance, finding a job or housing, to taking them to doctor appointments, making sure they are eating healthy and have diapers and formula, and teaching parenting skills.
Teen Outreach’s ELECT program - which last year included 70 young parents - boasts a graduation rate of between 85% to 100% each year, according to Podgurski.
“There’s little doubt that the high school diploma is really, in my view a gateway document. It gives students an opportunity to take the next steps in their lives,” said Washington School District Superintendent George Lammay (the school district applies for the grant on behalf of Teen Outreach, who then provides ELECT services). “A diploma is first step. Without it, they’re at a disadviatnge. Our young parents with children need our support, and this program is phenomenal.”
ELECT is funded by the state of Pennsylvania; Teen Outreach has participated in the Department of Education’s initiative since the 1990s. It partners with local agencies and organizations such as Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Cornerstone Care, and Washington & Jefferson College to provide programs and care.
Teen Outreach has been in Washington County since 1989, reaching more than 300,000 young people over the last 24 years, Podgurski said.
The teen pregnancy rate in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties for girls between 15 and 19 years old has dropped from 36 pregnancies per 1,000 in 1989 to 10.7 per 1,000 in 2020 (and although the teen birth rate has been declining since 1991, birth to young mothers in the U.S. is substantially higher than in other industrialized nations, according to the CDC).
ELECT’s mission is to remove barriers to education and ensures that all young parents have the tools to succeed academically, regardless of their circumstances.
“I believe with all my heart that age does not define how you parent. The fact that you’re a younger parent doesn’t mean you can’t be a good parent,” said Podgurski.
It also doesn’t mean a teen parent’s academic or professional career is over or limited because they are expecting or have a child.
“I have a young parent who graduated from Pitt dental school who had a baby when she was 14. If you provide support, they can do anything,” said Podgurski. “They can parent well, graduate, they can get good jobs. This program gets these young parents on the right path to be self-sufficient, to go to school and be successful. I’m proud of them.”
