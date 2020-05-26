A 16-year-old girl was rescued after she went over the main falls at Ohiopyle State Park Tuesday afternoon.
She was checked out by EMS and uninjured, according to a Fayette County 911 supervisor. The girl was reported to be pulled from the water within minutes of the initial 911 call at about 2:40 p.m.
Ohiopyle State Park Manager Ken Bisbee said the teen was in the river in the pool area when she entered water that was too deep, lost her footing and was swept over the falls. A person pulled her from the water and took her to the shore, he said.
“I’m sure we’d like to thank him for his help,” he said.
