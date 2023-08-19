A Greene County teen who ran a red light on Route 21 in German Township and crashed into another car, killing the driver and severely injuring a passenger, was sentenced Thursday to serve nearly two years on house arrest.
Sarah McCormick sobbed as she attempted to make a statement to the family of 58-year-old Denise Graham during her sentencing in Fayette County Court of Common Pleas, but she was unable to speak.
“You can do this,” her defense attorney, Vincent Tiberi, told her. “Take deep breaths.”
After several minutes, President Judge Steve Leskinen asked McCormick if she was able to make a statement, but she shook her head no, prompting him to ask her instead to write a letter to the family of Graham at a later date.
“It’s a difficult case for all involved, and certainly more difficult for the family of the victims and the victims themselves,” Leskinen said.
McCormick 19, of Bobtown, pleaded guilty in July to felony charges of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault in connection with the fatal crash on Oct. 18, 2021 that also injured that Graham’s husband, Scott. McCormick told investigators she was driving “faster than I should’ve been” on her way to classes at California University of Pennsylvania when she went through the red light on Route 21 at Yuras Run Road and crashed into the Grahams’ hatchback.
Scott Graham, who was one of six family members to write victim impact statements that were read aloud for the court, said he suffered severe internal injuries from the crash. But most devastating was the loss of his wife of 38 years. Relatives of the Gallatin woman hugged each other and cried in the gallery while their statements were read for them.
“You took my life-long partner from me,” Scott Graham’s statement read. “My wife was my world. … Sarah, my heart has been crushed because of you.”
While McCormick did not speak, Tiberi turned to the Graham family and apologized on her behalf while offering condolences to them.
“She’s dealing with it as is the Graham family,” Tiberi told the judge. “She understands the gravity of her actions.”
The defense provided information from McCormick’s counselor that she was diagnosed with Autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder years ago, and that she has suffered from depression following the crash.
While Leskinen could have sentenced McCormick to serve jail time, he ordered McCormick to spend 630 days – or about 21 months – on house arrest with electronic monitoring that allows for her to travel to work. In addition, she will spend five years on probation and was ordered to pay the cost of prosecution, along with $782 in restitution to the family and a $400 fine.
Leskinen tried to offer encouragement to the victim’s family moving forward, although they appeared disappointed with the sentence.
“You should honor what you lost by succeeding in life despite the tragedy that befell you,” Leskinen told the family.
