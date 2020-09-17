A teenager from Brownsville is spearheading fund-raising efforts for a local park in need of remodeling.
Destiny Bock, 14, was inspired after seeing her mother, Beth Bock, run and be elected to the Brownsville Borough Council.
“She’s a big role model and inspiration for me,” Destiny Bock said. “I wanted to do something bigger for the community and something greater than what I’m going to be growing up in.”
The teen took that attitude and focused it on a run-down park located near her home, known locally as the Water Street Park.
Bock was joined by her high-school friends, an adult friend of her family and Brownsville Borough Councilwomen Jacqueline Jackson and Barb Peffer to create the Water Street Park Group.
“Right now, the park isn’t in the best condition it’s supposed to be,” Bock said.
The group’s plans include redoing the baseball field’s dugouts and snack stand, replacing some benches and bleachers, and replacing the playground, which now only consists of a rusty swing set.
To fund the project, Bock said they’re hoping to raise $95,000 and have started that journey with the first step of $300 from donations by people in the community.
The second step will be this Saturday’s fundraiser, which features carnival games, Betty Lou’s Cooking Out Tonight food truck, a DJ and a Chinese auction to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the amphitheater in Brownsville.
The event is free to attend, and all the profits from the fundraiser will go toward rebuilding the park.
Bock said the Water Street Park Group has both a Facebook group page and Instagram group page where anyone interested in donating can contact them.
