A 17-year-old Uniontown boy suffered a gunshot wound to his hand Tuesday morning, although investigators are unsure how the incident occurred.
The boy’s mother brought him to the Fayette County Juvenile Probation Office in Uniontown about 9:20 a.m. when she saw a police car parked outside the building and thought officers there could help render aid, Uniontown police Lt. Tom Kolencik said.
The boy was in pain and received initial treatment at the office, Kolencik said, and officers called for an ambulance. But his mother decided to drive him to Uniontown Hospital in her car instead of waiting for the ambulance, Kolencik said. The boy’s condition was not immediately known, but the injury did not appear to be life threatening.
Investigators declined to identify the boy because he is a juvenile. Kolencik said the boy was evasive with investigators, and police have few details about whether a crime was committed or if the shooting was an accident.
“We’re still investigating the nature of what happened and where it happened,” he said. “Based on talking to him, he was unclear and some of his statements didn’t add up to the location and how it happened.”
The situation caused a commotion at the juvenile probation office, located in the lobby next to the post office at 34 W. Peter St. But people could be seen waiting in the lobby about two hours later as the probation office continued with its normal business shortly after the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.