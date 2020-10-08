Two teens allegedly escaped a home for at-risk youth and robbed an 89-year-old man outside of his Connellsville apartment, shoving him against his vehicle and stealing his keys Wednesday.
Connellsville Police charged Andrew Steven Love, 18, and also identified and charged the second teen after they were found nearby. Love had the car keys in his possession, police said.
Love and the other teen allegedly approached Joseph Kristobak at about 9 p.m., took his keys and tried to start his vehicle. They allegedly pushed him up against his vehicle when he confronted them and fled with the keys.
Police said they escaped Adelphoi Village about an hour before the robbery.
Love is charged with robbery, escape, assault, theft and receiving stolen property. He was arraigned Wednesday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $20,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
