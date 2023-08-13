Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.