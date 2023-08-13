The Frazier Community Library will open in a new, albeit temporary, location as its board continues to look for a permanent home after the library was moved from Frazier High School.
Deborah Tidholm, the library’s board president, said the library has been at the high school since 1960. Over the ensuing decades, they’ve collected a lot of materials, which made moving from the high school a difficult task.
“We packed all the books and belongings, took the furniture, dismantled bookshelves and hired movers to help,” Tidholm said. “It took six weeks to get packed and ready.”
The library board was given a notice to vacate the space by the Frazier School District on March 24, having until June 30 to do so; however, Tidholm said the district gave them an additional two-week extension, and they were moved out of the high school by July 15.
The school board voted to remove the library from the school after a risk assessment study, undertaken in the wake of school shootings, noted safety concerns related to both the public library and school sharing space.
On June 30, the library board was able to find a temporary home in a building located at 400 Liberty Street in Perryopolis, which is known as the old Leader Store. The building currently houses a doctor’s office, a floral shop, the tax office and apartments on the upper floor.
“It’s very accessible,” Tidholm said. “It’s small and cozy, but has a lot of books.”
The smaller space won’t change what the library has to offer. Tidholm noted the library will still offer children’s programs, and it will still be a place for adults to get the latest bestsellers or beloved classics.
Because the previous location was owned by the school district, the library’s board didn’t have to pay for rent or utilities. That will change now, with the library responsible for rent and other tenant-related expenses, so they’ll be holding fundraisers to help pay for those costs.
“It’s definitely going to be a learning experience,” Tidhold said, adding anyone can donate by stopping into the library or sending a check to P.O. Box 7, Perryopolis, Pa., 15473. They also plan to set up a GoFundMe page.
Some of the future plans include children’s functions and activities like a visit to a local fire department on Sept. 9 and a visit to a local bakery on Oct. 14.
Tidhold added that they’re also in the process of starting up an art clinic for children and a culture program.
They also intend to restart a book club for adults — all while the library board looks for a new permanent home.
Until then, the Frazier Community Library will officially reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m.
“We’re very excited to be operating and being a library again,” Tidholm said.
The library’s new hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday; and closed on Friday and Sunday. Tidholm said they’ll pay attention to the hours and may change them after six months if needed.
For more information, visit the library’s website at fraziercommunitylibrary.webs.com.
