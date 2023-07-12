The 68th anniversary Fayette County Fair kicks off Thursday, July 27, bringing music, rides, derbies and competitions throughout its 10-day run.
But behind the fun, said Fair Board President Bill Jackson, is an opportunity for everyone who attends to learn more about local agriculture.
“It's an agricultural fair first and foremost,” said Jackson. “Our main goal is to engage in agriculture and try to educate people a little bit about agriculture in the county.”
He recognizes, however, that a day of pure learning isn't likely going to bring people through the gates of the Dunbar Township fairgrounds on Route 119.
“To get them there, obviously sometimes you need a draw, and entertainment is part of that,” he said. “We have a mix of music and what we call family shows geared more towards children. And then we've got the outdoor arena events that typically make a lot of noise, monster trucks, demolition derbies, tractor truck pulls, that kind of thing. And then obviously the livestock shows and animals -- those things they won't see somewhere else.
Jackson said the fair, which attracts between 80,000 to 100,000 people annually, wouldn’t be complete without a carnival.
“We have what we consider to be the top carnival on the east coast,” he said. “It's Powers Great American Midways. I would argue they're the top one on the east coast as far as traveling carnivals.”
According to the fair's website, the event had its beginnings on the O.W. Rittenhouse and Edward Higbee farms. Called ‘Field Days’, the events were sponsored by a group of progressive farmers, who were first organized by PSU County Agricultural Extension Agent Rex Carter. In May 1955, the group became the Fayette County Agricultural Improvement Agency.
Later, in 1957, two Fayette County Commissioners, G. Emerson Work and J. Lewis Williams, decided to buy a sizable piece of land in Dunbar Township—the current site of the Fayette County Fair. In 1958, the first fair was held at this location. Besides an interest in their projects, generous premium payments also encouraged exhibitors to become involved in the Fayette County Fair. The premiums distributed at the first fair totaled $500; today’s Fayette County Fair pays over $38,000 worth of premiums each year.
Entertainment has also changed. While the fair’s first well-known professional entertainer was Jo Ann Castle from the Lawrence Welk Show, today the fair boasts a variety of contests, music acts, and thrill shows.
Jackson said the fair’s family area features things like a petting zoo, pig racing.
“We have a circus type of a show down there,” he said. “We have an illusionist. Those shows rotate. Typically, they're about a half hour in length and one show follows the other. And typically, it's three shows a day for each of those.”
Jackson said music is also a part of the fair.
“We have a small stage, and we have some local Fayette County bands that play,” he said. “And we have a larger stage where we have a lot of the 4-H shows. But on evenings we don't have 4-H shows, we have larger musical acts. Usually at least one national country act a year, and this year it's Diamond Rio. We also have a tribute to Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. It's actually his grandson and her granddaughter. They go by Twitty and Lynn. The Clarks have been with us for, I don't know, maybe 30 years or close to it. And then we always have an oldies group. The Fabulous Hubcaps. I know they've been coming for over 30 years. It'll be their farewell tour.”
Jackson said there will be two demolition derbies.
“We have two nights of motocross, and we have monster trucks,” he said. “We have some truck and tractor pulls. We have what we call a mud show. And then one night is, I guess our rodeo night is a bull riding and certain rodeo events."
Jackson said there have been some cosmetic changes to the fair.
“We got a lot of new signage around the grounds, and a lot of upgrades to the buildings that maybe people won't necessarily see or notice, but things we've spent a good bit of money upgrading,” he said.
Jackson said weather plays a key factor in the fair’s success.
“I don't think you can say any one thing brings more people than anything else,” he said. “It's highly contingent on the weather. So obviously we're hoping for good weather.”
For more information on the Fayette County Fair visit www.fayettefair.com. A full schedule of events is included in this magazine, and a daily schedule of events will be published in the Herald-Standard.
