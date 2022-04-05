Nine juveniles and one adult are facing charges or citations in connection with the assault of a 16-year-old girl that was captured on surveillance and cellphone videos last month in Connellsville.
On March 18, the city’s police department responded to East Park, where they found the teen in a pavilion with visible injuries to her face and head. The girl was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital where she was treated for a concussion and broken facial bones that will require surgery, officials said.
According to police, the girl was lured to the park by another juvenile who knew there was a girl there that wanted to fight her.
Once the 16-year-old arrived, police said, four girls took turns punching and kicking her in the body, head and face. When the 16-year-old was on the ground, the alleged assailants stomped on her head, police said.
The alleged assailants, all girls, are ages 12, 15, 16 and 17. Police said each faces charges of aggravated assault, riot, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Another girl, age 16, will be charged with criminal conspiracy to commit each of those offenses.
All of the charges were filed through the Fayette County Juvenile Probation Office.
Police added that four other juveniles, three girls and one boy, along with an adult, Kristen Johnson, 19, from Normalville, were cited for disorderly conduct for allegedly video taping the incident and not trying to stop the assault or help the alleged victim.
