Greene County Register and Recorder Donna J. Tharp has announced she is seeking reelection to the office, seeking the Democrat nomination in the May primary.
“I previously served as deputy Register of Wills for 17 years,” Tharp said. “Upon the retirement of Thomas M. Headlee, I was nominated as acting Register and Recorder for two years. I was elected as the Register and Recorder in both 2016 and 2020.”
During her terms in office, Tharp said she’s implemented updates to make the office more efficient, secure and user-friendly.
She said she recently adding the current highway maps, finance statements and lot plans to the online search program and is working with a software company to implement online estate searches, the ability to e-record land records and the option to use a credit card.
She added that as the Register of Wills, she’s responsible for the probate process for wills and estates, along with other filings such as Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax Returns, and accountable for the collection of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Inheritance Tax for Greene County. Her duties include recording of land records, including but not limited to lot plans, mine maps, financial statements and confidential military discharge (DD214).
She added that she’s also accountable for the collection of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Reality Transfer Tax for Greene County.
“I would appreciate the opportunity to continue serving Greene County for a third term as Register and Recorder,” Tharp said. “I am confident that the knowledge and experience I have gained running this office will allow me to continue to perform my duties with efficient and dedicated service.”
Tharp is a member of Ryerson Baptist Church, West Greene Area Lions Club, Greene County Democratic Committee, Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association and the Pennsylvania Register of Wills Association.
She resides in Wind Ridge with her husband, Sonny Tharp. They have three children, Pastor Ryan Tharp, Tasia Tharp of Wind Ridge and Tyler Tharp of Oak Forrest, and five grandchildren.
