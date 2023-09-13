Honoring those who paid the ultimate price

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Glenn Nielsen (right), with Fayette County Vietnam Veterans Inc., reads the names of the 50 Fayette County soldiers who were killed in Vietnam and the one soldier from the county who went missing in action. Ken Noga (center) rang a bell for each name read, as Robert Koval (left) with the Brownsville Area Military Honor Roll Committee paid his respects.

 Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Around 5,000 people visited Brownsville for reflection and remembrance, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War and those who were killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

