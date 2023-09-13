Around 5,000 people visited Brownsville for reflection and remembrance, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War and those who were killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and a 9/11 memorial wall were set up outside of Brownsville Area High School, and open to the public Saturday, Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, the Brownsville Area Military Honor Roll Committee, the group responsible for bringing the walls to Fayette County, held a closing ceremony before the walls were moved to their next location.
“It was a busy weekend,” said Denny Falsetto, chairman of the honor roll committee, adding his thanks to Dr. Keith Hartbauer, superintendent of Brownsville Area School District, for having the walls on the campus.
Many district students visited the walls on their own, or with their classes, Hartbauer said.
“I think it’s important, and what you guys do to tell these stories, that just resonates with our kids and hopefully it stays with us as a nation as well,” Hartbauer said.
Falsetto said he was encouraged to see the students asking questions and taking an interest in the memorials. He noted one student in particular returned to the Vietnam wall with his father, to explain to his father all that he learned about the wall.
Another heartfelt moment recounted on Tuesday involved a woman who was trying to find a name on the wall with scant information. With help, she was able to locate the name, and explained that it belonged to a soldier who died after taking an enemy bullet meant for her father as they fought together during the Vietnam War.
“For the last few days, we’ve come together to remember the many people who have died,” said honor roll committee secretary Eadi Zetty in the prayer during the closing ceremony. “Let these memorials be a reminder of the cost of freedom, that freedom is never free.”
