Concerts might be canceled or postponed, but The Palace Theatre in Greensburg is continuing to offer entertainment.
Through the #musicneverstopsPALACE program, virtual performances have been posted on social media since late March.
“Before COVID-19, Westmoreland Cultural Trust was preparing for our ‘Thank Goodness It’s Summer’ free concert series held in The Palace Theatre courtyard every Thursday during the summer,” said Jennifer Benford, WCT director of marketing and development. “As it became apparent that the series, as well as many of our upcoming Palace Theatre shows would be postponed, we realized that we needed to do something.”
Recognizing that music brings a community together, Benford said, “We wanted to make sure that the music kept going and that the local musicians, unable to perform in a public setting during this pandemic, would have a platform to showcase their talents.”
More than 50 local artists have been featured on the social media posts, offering newly recorded performances under the banner “From Their House To Our Stage,” she said.
The performances are posted on The Palace Theatre and Westmoreland Cultural Trust Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
Initially, the WCT, which manages the theater, reached out to some musicians to record themselves for the virtual program, and as more learned of the program, they started reaching out to ask to be included.
“We have featured everything from up-and-coming musicians to Pittsburgh stars like Scott Blasey from The Clarks and Joe Gruschecky,” Benford said.
The goal is to keep posting virtual performances until The Palace Theatre is again able to hold in-person shows.
“There has been a great response to the program. Our followers love that they get to still hear live music while musicians are gaining additional fans,” Benford said.
Pandemic-related closures have had a serious financial impact on the theater, which held its last show March 13. Benford estimated about 40 shows and several community-wide events have since been postponed.
“We are optimistic, though, that once restrictions are lifted, people will want to get back to experiencing live productions and sharing in their love of the arts,” she said.
While in-person performances aren’t possible right now, Benford said there are still ways to support the arts. Direct donations, purchasing a gift card for a future show, or becoming a WCT member, which comes with pre-sale opportunities and other special offers, will continue to keep entertainment opportunities alive.
As to the shows that have been rescheduled due to the continued state-mandated shutdown of entertainment venues, Benford said patrons can choose to keep the tickets they purchased. If patrons are unable to attend the rescheduled show, they can opt to donate their ticket cost to the theater.
Those who do not wish to do so can exchange tickets for a theater gift card for any future performance.
Benford said about 90% of the performances have already been rescheduled, some toward the end of June, and the theater is working on a strategic plan to ensure safety measures are in place.
“We are drafting best solutions for cleaning regiments prior to and after a performance, beverage and concession protocols, social distancing at the entrance and rest room areas and a possibility of the need for social distancing during a performance,” she said.
Posting music isn’t the only way WCT is keeping the arts alive. Benford said they’ve recently started featuring videos of visual artists with the trust’s Incubator for the Arts participants. The artists talk about their work and creative process.
The trust is also partnering with other arts and entertainment organizations, working on a virtual live-streaming platform for events and performances.
She said the WCT also recognizes the community support the organization has received over the years, and has established a fund the help the community. They are accepting donations are being accepted on both the WCT and Palace Theatre websites to split between the Westmoreland County Food Bank and WCT Artist Fund, which benefits local musicians and artists.
“We know that there are immediate needs for individuals in our community and want to make sure these needs are being met,” Benford said.
For more information on donating or rescheduled shows, visit www.thepalacetheatre.org. The virtual performances are available by searching The Palace Theatre or Westmoreland Cultural Trust on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.