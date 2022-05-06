A presence that had been missing from Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, has come back with a roar.
Campus newspaper The Roaring Lion returned with an online publication after a hiatus of about six years.
Initial steps for its return were taken during the 2020-21 school year.
“I want to create more opportunities for our corporate communication majors,” said paper co-advisor Melissa Robinson, an assistant professor in the major.
The timing seemed right as the school’s corporate communications program is growing and a new humanities program is being introduced.
Recruitment began as seven student staff members were needed to become officially recognized. Once they were in place, an informational meeting was held and editors were appointed. An initial edition on the new Roaring Lion went online at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
“This year, we’ve been working toward making it bigger and better,” said Robinson, a 2006 Trinity High School graduate who resides in South Strabane. “The faculty and staff are excited about The Roaring Lion revival.”
Brandy Sickles, who will be a third-year Penn State student in the fall, was the editor-in-chief during the recently completed school year. She was an editor of her middle school’s newspaper and got the urge to be involved with a newspaper again.
“I got the interest back when I heard there was going to be a newspaper here,” said the veterinary biomedical science major. “I wanted to be involved in getting the newspaper running again.”
Sickles, who lives in McClellandtown, said The Roaring Lion runs stories on many aspects of campus life, such as activities, sports and clubs, as well as opinion pieces and letters to the editor. Staff and faculty send story ideas.
“Faculty and staff have just been wonderful to us,” she said. ‘They present ideas for us to write about, give us feedback within the classes. It’s really been great.”
Joshua Simon, who will be a fourth-year student in the fall, is the managing editor. He feels the paper gives him a creative outlet.
“Writing is one of the most cathartic outlets of art that we can possibly tap into,” said the corporate communications major. “I’ve always loved writing and communication. It was kind of a no-brainer to try to do something with the newspaper.”
Simon, of Edentown, is quite happy that he did.
“As we progressed throughout our time together, we kind of developed into a really strong team,” he said. “Our articles went from simple 200-word highlights to fully-fledged stories that people are being creative with. It was really, really rewarding.”
Noelle Bodenheimer, who will enter her third year in the fall, will take over as editor-in-chief as Sickles moves on to University Park.
The Connellsville resident was once a biology major, but has since changed her major to corporate communications.
“I initially joined because I wanted to do photography or social media, because that’s a big interest of mine” Bodenheimer said. “It kind of just snowballed from there. We went from this awkward group of kids that didn’t really know each other to now we’re hanging out, coming up with different ideas.”
Bodenheimer does have plans for The Roaring Lion as it revs up again in the fall.
“I want to engage more with our readers,” Bodenheimer said. “I want our social media to have more of a presence, so more people are seeing the stories we put out. Over the past couple of editions, our views have gone up. It’s so wonderful.”
Currently, The Roaring Lion is just online at sites.psu.edu/roaringlion, but the hope is to eventually have a print version and eventually have journalism classes on campus. Seven editions have gone online this school year, with an eighth scheduled for May 11.
The students involved feel it is important to have a campus newspaper and it means something to them that they are the group that are part of its rebirth.
“We have so many driven, educated, bright people with amazing futures ahead of them that we want to talk about,” Simon said. “We give them an outlet. I think it’s really important in that sense to show them it’s not just Penn State Fayette. We are Penn State.”
