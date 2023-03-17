Wall that Heals

Submitted

Fayette County Cultural Trust and Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus received donations for the arrival and display for The Wall That Heals, which is scheduled to be at the campus from Oct. 11-15. Pictured (front row, from left) are Chip Rowan, Community Marketing Manager for Armstrong; Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites; Julia (Connie) Sagosky with the Daughters of the American Revolution - Fort Necessity Chapter; John Thoma, General Manager of Armstrong; (back row, from left) Commissioners Scott Dunn and Dave Lohr; Dr. W. Charles Patrick, Chancellor of Penn State Fayette, and Dan Cocks, Executive Director of Fayette County Cultural Trust.

 Submitted

The Fayette County Cultural Trust is continuing its work to bring The Wall That Heals to Fayette County in October.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.