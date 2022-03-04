Supervisors in Washington Township, Greene County said the township’s third water line construction project in as many years was recently completed.
Working in cooperation with the Southwest PA Water Authority, the most recent project saw the completion of 3,800 feet of a new eight-inch waterline along Porter Street Extension, and an additional 5,300 feet of line along Green Valley Road.
Since 2019, the township has completed projects that include the installation of 22,900 feet of a new eight-inch water line to serve 32 households in the Waynesburg Lakes area, along Garner Run Road and most recently on Porter Street and Green Valley.
Township Supervisor Walt Stout said the total direct cost to date for the projects is $618,000, with the majority of the funding coming from the township’s Act 13 Impact Fee receipts.
“We have been extremely fortunate to be able work alongside water authority employees to accomplish these projects,” Stout said. “Many of our residents currently haul water from SPWA’s water filling station in Ruff Creek due to wells that do not produce a sufficient supply of water. Not only is that time consuming, but expensive. Not knowing when or if you are going to run out of water can be very nerve-racking.”
Stout said the supervisors are now considering several options for the next project.
“We continue to apply for various grants to supplement our Act 13 monies. We will possibly use some of our federal Americans Rescue Plan Funding (ARPA) for the next project, giving us the ability to do one a little larger,” he said. “The sooner we can get water lines installed, the better it is for everyone.”
