Three people were arrested in Saltlick Township Friday morning after a traffic stop turned up about 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
State police pulled the vehicle over for a broken brake light shortly before 2 a.m. on White Road near its intersection with Ulery Road. According to the criminal complaint, the driver of the vehicle was Shari Giambattista, 50, of Charleroi. In the backseat were Christion Robinson, 25, and Shawn Larkins, 22, both of Connellsville.
Police asked for consent to search the vehicle due to Giambattista showing “multiple indicators of criminal behavior and deception,” which she denied, according to the complaint. Police did not specify what the indicators were.
According to the complaint, police brought a K9 unit to the scene. Police said the dog indicated it smelled narcotics, and Giambattista agreed to the search.
Police found the methamphetamine in the center console along with an undisclosed amount of cash. All three occupants denied it was theirs.
Giambattista, Robinson and Larkins each face a felony of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Jason Cox sent Giambattista and Robinson to the Fayette County jail on $25,000 bond, while Larkins’ bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 8.
