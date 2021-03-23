Three people were charged for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the Fayette County Prison on Oct. 5.
Allen Richard Myers, 33, of Fairchance, who is an inmate at Fayette County Prison, was communicating with his girlfriend, Virginia R. Sherman, 55, of Uniontown, and his mother, Milani Renell Myers, 49, of Fairchance, about smuggling drugs into the prison through clothes, according to court paperwork.
Police reported that pills were found in a pair of pants brought to the prison for Allen Myers. A lab analysis indicated the pills contained buprenorphine.
Through searching Allen Myers’ phone records, police found that Allen Myers told Sherman to tell his mother to get his court clothes ready and she would understand, according to court paperwork. Later, police reported Milani Myers was included in the call and asked how many to put in there, and Allen Myers told her four, saying they were going for $300 apiece.
In another call, Allen Myers said to find size 38 in something cheap, and in a third call, Sherman told him his mother had the pants.
Allen Myers, Milani Myers and Sherman each face 21 charges, including criminal attempt contraband, conspiracy, criminal attempt corrupt organizations and criminal use of communication facility. They await preliminary hearings.
