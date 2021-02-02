Uniontown City Police charged three people Monday for trying to smuggle drugs and tobacco into the Fayette County Prison last April.
Inmate Samuel Ross, 41, of Coal Center, allegedly communicated with Dawn Price, 50, of Belle Vernon, and Lawrence Farkas, 70, of McMurray, over the phone about putting together a package containing the items, and asked Price to drop it off by the HVAC unit on the side of the prison’s annex.
Cell tower usage mapping showed that Farka’s phone was in the area and making calls to the prison on April 15, the same night Price dropped off the package, police said.
Police found suspected blood on the HVAC unit, heating duct work and insulation. They also discovered a package wrapped in brown packing tape with a piece of twine string attached. An unopened can of chewing tobacco was located with the package. Within the package, police reported they found two toothbrushes, cellophane wrapping, a bag of suspected tobacco, packages of tobacco wrappers, Buprenorphine and Naloxone and round orange pills, which the drug identification unit confirmed to include Buprenorphine.
Ross and Farkas face 16 charges each, including corrupt organizations, contraband, conspiracy, aiding consummation of crime and criminal use of communication facility.
Price faces six charges, including corrupt organizations, contraband, criminal attempt, conspiracy and possessing controlled substances.
