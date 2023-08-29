Connellsville police filed conspiracy charges Friday against three people accused of forcibly removing a woman from an apartment.
Three charged in alleged kidnapping
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 10:48 AM
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 10:34 am
Cheryl Lynn Nicholson, 45, of Normalville, Dylan Matthew Layman, 19, of Connellsville, and Brian Zane Nicholson, 56, of Normalville, all face felony charges of conspiracy to kidnap, burglary and criminal trespass.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19 the three individuals broke into an apartment in the 300 block of East Crawford Avenue. Cheryl Nicholson is accused of grabbing a woman by her hair and dragging her out of the apartment, while a male occupant was allegedly assaulted by Brian Nicholson and Layman. Police said that man suffered a head contusion and sprained neck, and was transported to Penn Highlands-Mon Valley Hospital.
The three accused were arraigned Friday morning before District Judge Ronald Haggerty, who released them on $10,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
Great lead in but what about the whys and more background!
