A father, son and female acquaintance have been charged with assault following a domestic incident in North Union Township.
According to criminal complaints filed by state police, troopers were dispatched to a residence along North Gallatin Avenue at 1:12 a.m. Dec. 14 for a report of a domestic dispute involving a weapon.
Alicia Zyanna Myers, 20, of Uniontown, was lying on the ground with a chest wound when police arrived.
Myers told police she had been drinking, and David Albert Spaw, 21, of Uniontown, came home and an argument between the two turned into a physical altercation. Myers told police that she might have pushed Spaw, and he then started punching her in the head, prompting her to grab a knife to protect herself, court documents state.
Myers also struck Spaw’s vehicle with a hammer, provoking Spaw to stab her in the chest with a knife, the complaint states.
Myers told police that Spaw’s father, David Allen Spaw, 57, of Uniontown, picked her up and threw her onto concrete outdoors.
Police charged the elder Spaw after he caused an altercation with them when he refused commands to back way from the crime scene.
The younger Spaw told police that Myers was not acting like herself when he came home, threatening him with a hammer and steak knife, according to the complaint. She then allegedly hit him with the hammer, and he slashed her with a knife, court documents state.
When interviewed later, Myers accused the younger Spaw of a Dec. 9 assault, when she punched him once in the face, causing him to bite her on the wrist, according to the complaint. Police observed a bite mark on her right wrist.
Police then interviewed Spaw, who had a small cut on his left cheek, telling police that Myers had him in a choke hold and punched him in the face, which made him bite her wrist, the complaint states.
The younger Spaw, charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, was placed in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $5,000.
Spaw’s father was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, and a summons has been issued as he awaits a preliminary hearing.
Myers was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. She was denied bail, as she is considered a threat and has no permanent address.
She and the younger Spaw are scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning at 10 a.m. Dec. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.