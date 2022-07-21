Arson charges have been filed against three men accused of conspiring to burn down a Luzerne Township home for insurance money.
Pennsylvania State Police filed charges of arson, causing a catastrophe, criminal mischief, insurance fraud and criminal use of communication facility against James Earl Burnham, 74, Troy Lee Bradey, 33, both of Republic, and Justin Ray Miller, 42, of Huntingdon before Magisterial District Judge Michael Defino Jr. on Monday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, fire departments responded to a house fire along Weinbrenner Avenue in Luzerne Township on Dec. 22, 2020, at 8:23 a.m.
Nobody was inside the residence when the fire occurred, and the owner, Burnham, was in Alabama at the time.
A state police fire marshal was unable to perform an interior investigation due to extensive damage and safety hazards.
The fire marshal contacted Burnham by telephone and was told that he had just driven from Massachusetts and arrived in the area the day before the fire to take a check to the bank and pick up his wife’s prescriptions before driving back to Alabama later that day.
On Jan. 4, 2021, the fire marshal and an insurance investigator returned to the scene where debris was removed by hand and machine to preserve the fire scene. An arson K9 officer was used at the scene, but didn’t detect any combustible materials, court documents state.
On Feb. 8, 2021, the fire marshal received an anonymous tip that Burnham allegedly paid to have his house burned down, with the source naming Troy Bradey as the alleged arsonist and Justin Miller as the person who made the arrangements, the complaint states.
Miller was incarcerated at SCI-Greene and was previously incarcerated in a county jail in Alabama from Dec. 9 to 26, 2020, prior to being transferred to SCI-Greene. A request was made to have Miller’s recorded jail calls sent to the fire marshal.
Court documents state that the calls from Dec. 16 to 25, 2020, between Miller, Burnham and Bradey outlined a plan for Bradey to set the fire and for Burnham to pay both Bradey and Miller for the job.
The insurance investigator prepared a report on June 16, 2022, stating that, based on information provided, the fire was intentionally set as part of an insurance fraud scheme, according to the complaint.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Burnham, Bradey and Miller.
