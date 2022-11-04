State police have arrested three men for allegedly unloading a volley of gunfire that struck a Dunbar Township home early Thursday morning.
Thomas Clifford Pickford, 38, of Everson, Joshua Pitts, 41, of Connellsville, and Erich Thompson, 23, of Mount Pleasant, all face a felony charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, in addition misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 100 block of Michael Drive shortly after midnight following multiple reports of 50 to 100 shots being fired. One resident reported their home had been struck by a bullet. Police did not identify the victim, but wrote in the complaint that five people live in the home, including three children.
Police found a bullet hole in an upstairs bathroom. According to the complaint, the bullet had initially struck the exterior of the home and was lodged inside of a wall.
According to the complaint, troopers determined the shots were likely fired from 134 Distillery Road in Upper Tyrone Township. Court records list Pitts as living at this address.
Police questioned Pitts and the other subjects, who denied knowledge of the incident. Pitts was in possession of a .40 caliber handgun and told investigators he had been drinking Fireball whiskey.
Nearby, police discovered a clearing along a river bank with a line of sight to the victims’ home, according to the complaint.
Police found .40 and 5.56 caliber shell casings in the area, along with empty bottles of Fireball. Police served a search warrant at the Distillery Road home and discovered an AR-15 registered to Pitts. Police said the gun had residue that suggested it had recently been fired.
All three men were arraigned Thursday afternoon before District Judge Daniel Shimshock, who sent them to the Fayette County Prison without bond.
Pitts, Pickford, and Thompson are all scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
