Three Fayette County fire companies were among 109 departments in Pennsylvania to receive state-issued grants to increase protection from wildfires.
Farmington Volunteer Fire Department received $10,000, Markleysburg Henry Clay Volunteer Fire Department received $6,250 and Morrell Volunteer Fire Company received $2,100.
Across the state, $602,306 was awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people. The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego thanked volunteer fire companies for their service to communities close to home, as well as those who join DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry crews battling wildfires far beyond Pennsylvania’s borders. Several crews have been sent west to fight wildfires caused by hot, dry summer conditions, while also responding regularly to local woodland and brush fires. They noted the wildfire grants help enable smaller companies to concentrate more on public safety and training while easing their fiscal constraints.
“Obviously wildfires continue to grab our attention, especially while other states are dealing with their crippling impacts.” Trego said. “As Pennsylvania heads into its wildfire season, there’s no better time to focus on getting our first responders the resources they need. Grant programs like these are vital lifelines for our departments to procure the needed equipment and training for professional, coordinated and safe response efforts.”
Grants are awarded on a cost-share basis. The maximum grant awarded in 2021 is $10,000 and cannot exceed 50% of the actual expenditures of local, public, and private nonprofit organizations in the agreement.
Priority was placed on projects that include the purchase of wildfire suppression equipment and protective clothing. Grants may also be used for purchasing mobile or portable radios, installing dry hydrants, wildfire prevention and mitigation work, training wildfire fighters, or converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles. The vehicles are presented to the local departments exhibiting the greatest needs and those that commit to outfitting them for fire suppression.
