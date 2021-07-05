Three firefighters were injured Saturday while putting out a fire at a vacant home at 418 Park Way Ave. in Monessen.
A neighbor noticed the flames and called in the fire at 2:43 p.m. Delmar Hepple, Monessen fire chief, said when firefighters arrived, a woman insisted her son was on the second story, so they carried out a rescue attempt.
While searching for the child, Charleroi Fire Capt. Matthew Prentice fell through the floor to the first level and was airlifted to UPMC Mercy Burn Center, Pittsburgh. Hepple said he suffered serious injuries and awaits surgery.
Two firefighters from Charleroi Fire Department were taken to Monongahela Valley Hospital for heat fatigue and smoke inhalation, Hepple said. They were released later that day.
No one was found in the burning building during their search.
Hepple was unsure who owned the house, as the previous owner had died and no one claimed it. He believed the son of the previous owner had been using the house occasionally. The home was destroyed.
Hepple said it took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, and they were on scene for around two-and-a-half hours. He said the location of the house made it difficult to reach.
“The location of the fire was a geographic nightmare,” he said. “It’s a narrow road that a fire truck barely fits on, and there’s one way in and one way out. There’s nowhere to even turn around, which made things challenging.”
Fire departments responding to the fire were Monessen No. 1, Monessen No. 2, Charleroi, North Belle Vernon, Rostraver No. 1, Carroll Township, Denora, Scottdale and Bentleyville.
Hepple said the state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
