Three people were hospitalized after an accident in a Morris Township mine Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the Enlow Fork Mine mine along Dry Run Road shortly after 4 a.m., according to Morris Township Fire Department Chief Dave Dietrich. The mine is owned by Consol Energy.
“Basically, we just waited for them to come above ground. We just waited to see how many patients there were. We had limited information on what we were dispatched to,” Dietrich said.
According to Dietrich, the three workers were traveling inside of a shuttle used for transporting miners when it was struck by another piece of equipment.
None of the injuries were life threatening, but a woman was flown from the scene to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. The other two workers, both males, were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.
Consol Energy said in a statement Tuesday that none of the workers were trapped underground at any point.
“We are conducting a full-scale internal review of today’s event in order to determine the exact cause of the accident while working with all appropriate agencies,” reads Consol’s statement. “Finally, we are incredibly thankful for CONSOL’S Mine Safety Training and Response teams, Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department, local emergency responders, and all the doctors and nurses who assisted our team today.”
