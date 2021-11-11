Charges have been filed against three female inmates at the Fayette County Prison for allegedly attacking another inmate.
On Wednesday, Uniontown City Police filed charges against Amber Cole McDonald, 33, of Uniontown; Kelly Nichole French, 29, of Masontown and Ashley Cora Nicholson, 36, of Connellsville.
Police said Fayette County Prison inmate Jena Mancini told officers that she’d had problems with McDonald. The unit they were in was on lockdown, and when that lockdown was over on Nov. 1, police said Mancini approached McDonald and told her that she didn’t want to have any additional problems with her.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, McDonald, Nicholson and French attacked Mancini.
While Mancini was not sure who caused the injuries she sustained, she told police she was positive that McDonald bit her, according to court records.
Police said Mancini had scratches on her face, bruising on her forehead and under her right eye, a bite mark on her right shoulder and several injuries covered with band aids on her neck.
A video of the fight showed McDonald pushing and punching Mancini numerous times while Nicholson tried to block other inmate’s view of the incident, police said. French was seen joining McDonald and punching Mancini in the head and the face.
The video showed Mancini starting to walk away, and Nicholson elbowing her in the left side of the face, court paperwork alleged.
On the date of the alleged assault, French pleaded guilty to charges relating to imprisoning a man in a basement where she and another man assaulted him after she met him on a dating site. She’s scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 2.
Nicholson also pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to drug charges with sentencing also scheduled for Dec. 2, and McDonald is currently awaiting trial on drug and theft charges.
McDonald was charged with aggravated harassment by a prisoner, simple assault and harassment.
Both French and Nicholson were charged with conspiracy to commit simple assault and harassment.
All three are awaiting a preliminary hearing.
