Three Fayette County men are facing charges for allegedly conspiring to smuggle contraband into the Fayette County Prison last September.
Woodrow Charles Hanan, 30, allegedly spoke over the phone to his brother Cody Hanan, 28, and walked him through a plan to smuggle contraband into the prison. At the direction of his brother, Cody Hanan taped plastic straws filled with suboxone to batteries with a string tied to it hanging out a prison window, according to court paperwork.
Bart Maverick Yagla, 34, of Connellsville, allegedly held the string out the window so that Cody Hanan could connect the straws to the other end. The Drug Identification Unit identified the contents in the straws as Buprenorphine, police said.
Police said video surveillance correlated with a video call and phone call between the brothers, showing Cody Hanan attaching the straws to the end of the string.
Woodrow Hanan and Cody Hanan, both of Uniontown, and Yagla face charges including contraband, conspiracy, possessing a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Yagla and Woodrow Hanan are both being held at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $50,000. Yagla’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 4.
