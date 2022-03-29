Three parents in the Connellsville Area School District are facing misdemeanor charges related to a March 17 incident involving a stopped school bus.
Police said Jerome Stout, 39; Tavin Jereal Brown, 35; and Kayla Tylene Leon, 26, came to the bus after its driver, Paul Newill, pulled over in Connellsville’s west side. The vehicle had a bus full of kindergarten to fifth-grade students from West Crawford Elementary School.
District officials have said Newill pulled over because the students were causing a disturbance.
Connellsville Police said Newill called school officials to come to the location, but before they could arrive, a few parents made it to the bus.
According to complaints filed Monday, Newill let Stout, of Connellsville, onto the bus.
In a video from the bus, police said Stout was seen facing the children, and talking to one believed to be his child before turning to Newill and asking him to open the doors.
Police said Newill told Stout he could not allow anyone to exit the bus until a school supervisor arrived. Court paperwork alleged Stout repeatedly asked, and then yelled at Newill to open the door.
At that point, police said, the children on the bus began crying and screaming, and crowded to the front of the bus. Police said one of the students started punching the bus driver, prompting Stout to step in between them to shield Newill.
As more parents arrived and gathered outside the bus, police said Brown, of Connellsville, started punching and kicking the outside of the bus door. As Brown did that, Stout pushed the doors open from the inside, according to charging documents.
Other parents grabbed the doors and held them open so Stout and his child could get off of the bus. Police said other students also ran off of the bus, and Leon, of Connellsville, pushed her way onto the vehicle.
Leon allegedly yelled at Newill. When he pointed out the bus security camera, police said she extended the middle finger on both hands toward the camera and directed the remaining children to get off of the bus.
At that point, Connellsville Area School District Director of Security Mike Parlak arrived. Police said he told Leon to get off of the bus and she did.
According to court paperwork, Parlak got onto the bus to see if any students remained and to gather items that were left behind. Police alleged Brown followed Parlak onto the vehicle and argued with Newill.
Connellsville Police and the district conducted a joint investigation and cleared Newill of any wrongdoing.
Brown and Leon were both charged with unauthorized school bus entry and disorderly conduct. Stout was charged with disorderly conduct and cited for criminal mischief. Police alleged when he pushed the doors open, he caused $150 in damage.
The disorderly conduct and unauthorized school bus entry charges are misdemeanors; criminal mischief was charged as a summary offense.
According to the complaints, Stout later told police he reacted the way he did because he received a panicked call from his daughter, who was on the bus.
“Stout stated that looking back, he would have handled things differently,” police wrote in charging documents.
Leon reportedly told police she was told her child was being held hostage, and when she arrived and saw crying children she, too, became emotional.
“Leon stated that after things calmed down, she realized that she overreacted,” police wrote.
The complaint filed against Brown did not indicate whether he spoke to police.
All three defendants are awaiting a date for their preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
