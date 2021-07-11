The Greater Brownsville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Fayette Chamber of Commerce have teamed up for a three-part banner project in the borough.
Several new initiatives were started with the Brownsville chamber this year, with the most prominent being the establishment of a new banner project for the borough that will be coordinated by the Fayette chamber.
The first in a series of banner projects was launched earlier this year, to honor high school graduates, which are still in place. They will be taken down soon with the second banner project in the series, and that’s to honor veterans in the community.
“These banner projects, the way they are being done now through the chamber, are vital to the community, as a portion of the cost of each banner goes into a fund that will be for enhancement projects in (the) borough,” said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce. “This year we will use the profit to have wiring updated downtown and the holiday decorations refurbished.”
The final banners this year will be holiday themed and will be put in place in November.
“Taking on the banner projects in this way was an unexpected benefit of the new affiliation, but one for which we are very grateful,” said Carl DellaPenna, a Brownsville business owner and Fayette chamber representative. “The Brownsville chamber has always had a big role in the holiday celebrations; we’re happy to be able to do so much more.”
Joe Barantovich with The Perennial Project, one of the groups leading development in the town, said Brownsville is a model for growth and community investment right now.
“Things are happening all over. We have new businesses, new community gardens and so much more,” he said. “Using the banners to support the borough in this way is an incredible testament to both the Fayette and Brownsville chambers and the impact of our businesses working together with the community.”
There were 58 senior banners purchased for the students by family members and even a student’s workplace had purchased banners.
“Students who did not have a banner purchased were recognized with their names throughout the town,” Nuttall said. “From this project alone, nearly $2,000 was generated toward the roughly $6,000 needed for the wiring and decoration upgrade.”
Although there are completed banners for the veterans series, the process for hanging the banners has changed, as a donation will be provided to those hanging the banners and taking the banners down.
Families who wish to have their banner used from last year will be asked to pay $35 to cover those costs, and this year will be the last one for those banners to be used. They will be available for pick up in mid-November.
The banner project will continue next year, but there will be a new design, and banners can be purchased at a cost of $100 per banner this year.
The existing and new banners will be interspersed throughout the community.
Another change to the program is that there will not be preferential banner placement, as the banners will be interspersed throughout the community, as preferential placement will be too difficult due to the number of banners purchased.
“We understand that this will upset some of our families who wish to have their banner outside of their house or in some other special location,” Nuttall said, adding that the focus needs to be on honoring those great women and men who have served the country. “We’re hoping that the community will understand that goal and accept this change.”
Brownsville Borough Councilman Paul Synuria said the banner program is a wonderful way for families to visibly honor their veterans and service members, and the community is proud to help them do just that.
“Brownsville is a beautiful town that is on the upswing. It’s an exciting place to be,” Synuria said. “The banners add a personal touch that make our community even stronger.”
Information regarding the banner rehanging or purchase is available at www.fayettechamberstore.com or by calling the Fayette Chamber office at 724-437-4571.
