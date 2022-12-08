Flu

The United States is seeing its highest level of flu hospitalizations in a decade as it confronts a triple whammy of infectious respiratory diseases: influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19, U.S. Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

