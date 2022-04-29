Time is running out for Fayette County residents to register for the upcoming May 17 primary election, while officials are also urging voters to request and return their absentee and mail-in ballots soon.
Monday is the final day to register to vote or make other changes such as party affiliation or address updates, but it’s likely too late to mail it back in time, so Fayette County Elections Director MaryBeth Kuznik suggested people perform those changes online or at the elections office in Uniontown.
The elections office recently moved to 2 W. Main St., Suite 111, inside the former Gallatin Bank Building that will eventually house many county offices. Kuznik said people can register with the elections staff before it closes at 4:30 p.m. Monday or go to the state Department of State’s website at vote.pa.gov before the deadline.
“It’s getting a little late to mail it, so they might want to bring it into the office,” Kuznik said about filling out forms at home and sending them in. “After Monday, we can’t change any (registration) until after the primary.”
She also stressed for people to request absentee and mail-in ballots long before the Tuesday, May 10 deadline because of the time crunch that will develop in the week leading up to the primary election. Absentee and mail-in ballots will only be accepted until 8 p.m. May 17, whether they’re sent by mail or personally turned into the elections office by the voter. Kuznik said they’re preparing to send those absentee ballots out beginning next week.
“Please, please, please send them back in ASAP,” she said. “We can also accept them in the office, but you need to bring your own ballot in.”
People can also request the ballot in person in the office, but Kuznik cautioned that it’s not the equivalent of early voting since it often takes 30 minutes to an hour for the staff to verify all the information before supplying the person with a ballot.
“Some people call this early voting. It’s not really early voting,” Kuznik said. “It’s getting the mail-in or absentee out. It takes a while.”
She also cautioned people who may have received unsolicited registration or absentee ballot forms from one of two non-profit voter advocacy organizations, which are not affiliated with or coming from the county elections office. That doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with filling them out and sending them into the elections office, although Kuznik suggested getting the forms directly from the county’s office instead because organizations sometimes use out-of-date rolls with incorrect information.
“Just call us. We’ll always help our voters,” she said. “We’re happy to help.”
Residents can contact the Fayette County Elections Bureau at 724-430-1289.
