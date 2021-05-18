A 2-year-old boy fell into a septic tank at a home on Apple Hill Road in Waynesburg Tuesday morning, state police said.
Trooper Forrest Allison said the boy, who was not identified, was playing in the yard when he fell in around 11:18 a.m.
Allison said he did not know how the toddler was pulled from the tank, but said the boy was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for treatment. He did not know the extent of the boys injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.