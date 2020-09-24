The owner of a Uniontown towing business has sued, claiming his business was harmed when he refused to campaign for the city’s former mayor.
Louis Cantalamessa, the owner of Joby’s Gulf in Uniontown, named the city and former mayor Ed Fike as defendants. His attorney, Joel Sansone, alleged after Cantalamessa refused to put campaign signs up supporting Fike, the former mayor started using several other towing services for city business.
According to the suit, Joby’s was the exclusive towing provider for the city for over 30 years.
Fike was appointed to the mayoral seat in January 2018, when sitting mayor Bernie Kasievich stepped down. That year, Fike added Kasievich’s towing company, Karnut’s, as a towing provider; however, Kasievich said Thursday that his company was automatically returned to the list of available providers after he resigned his mayoral seat. Kasievich said he voluntarily removed his business from the list when he was the city's mayor to avoid any potential conflict of interest.
When Thomas Gerke challenged Fike for mayor’s seat in 2019, the lawsuit stated, Fike asked Cantalamessa for his political support by way of campaigning, participating in phone banks, displaying campaign signs on his property and at his business.
Cantalamessa refused to support Fike, and instead supported Gerke, Sansone wrote.
During Fike’s last city council meeting as mayor in December 2019, he decided through council to expand the list of companies city departments call for towing services even further, Sansone contended, adding three more companies. The five businesses were put on a two-week rotation for city-related towing requests, according to the suit.
“As a direct and proximate result of this rotation, [Cantalamessa] now receives significantly less business than he received prior to the decision to expand the list of towing companies,” the complaint stated.
Cantalamessa is seeking compensatory general damages, compensatory special damages, legal fees and punitive damages.
In other news related to city litigation, a lawsuit filed by the city Treasurer Antoinette Hodge was closed late last month following a mediation session that resolved the case. Details of the resolution were not immediately available.
Hodge had contended a council member called a surety broker who was facilitating her bond for the post and referred to her as a “colored girl”, and that the city’s clerk verbally attacked Hodge after a council meeting.
