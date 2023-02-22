Tractor trailer overturns in North Union Township

Michael Scott I Herald-Standard

Crews work to remove an overturned tractor- trailer Tuesday following an accident along Pittsburgh Road (Route 51) in North Union Township. No injuries were reported.

 Michael Scott I Herald-Standard

No injuries were reported when a tractor-trailer overturned in North Union Township late Tuesday morning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.