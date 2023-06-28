Archie Trader

Mike Jones

Archie Trader, who is shown in this January 2020 file photo, served 12 years as Greene County commissioner. Trader died Friday at age 80.

 Mike Jones

Archie Trader had a duality about him while serving a dozen years as Greene County commissioner, using his business experience to promote economic development while also being fond of conservation projects thanks to his love of farming.

