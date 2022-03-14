Beginning Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18 between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. motorists can expect the following traffic restrictions, as needed, on Interstate 70:
n Single-lane restrictions in each direction between the Uniontown (Exit 46A) and Pittsburgh (Exit 46B).
n Single lane restrictions and intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less on southbound Route 51 between the Washington and New Stanton off-ramps.
n Ramp closure of the westbound I-70 off-ramp to southbound Route 51.
Traffic detours will be posted by the state Department of Transportation.
