Multiple traffic stoppages of up to 15 minutes will occur Wednesday in both directions of Route 21 at the interchange with Route 166 and Ronco Road in Masontown Borough and German Township .
Sunday, February 26, 2023 2:48 AM
The 15-minute stoppages are expected to occur between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., and are weather and operational-dependent, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The stoppages will enable crews from Plum Contracting Inc. to set beams for the second phase the $8.2 million replacement of the bridge carrying Route 21 (Roy E. Furman Highway) over Route 166 and the reconstruction of a portion of Route 166.
The project also includes upgrades to the drainage, installation of a stormwater management facility, signing and pavement marking and guard rail upgrades.
The project is anticipated to be complete in the fall.
