A memorial honoring state Department of Transportation workers who have been killed while on the job will be on display next week in Washington County.
Traveling memorial will honor PennDOT workers who have died on the job
Recent Headlines
- Uniontown woman charged after 1-year-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl
- Six Pennsylvania counties ranked maternal care deserts
- Three denied bail after allegedly shooting Dunbar Township home
- Traveling memorial will honor PennDOT workers who have died on the job
- Waynesburg man pledges $200,000 for scholarship at Penn State Fayette
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.