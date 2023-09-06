Traveling wall to return

Herald-Standard

In this file photo, Denny Falsetto, chairman of the Brownsville Area Military Honor Roll Committee, looks at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall when it was on display in Brownsville in 2021. The wall, along with a 9/11 memorial wall, will be on display again at Brownsville Area High School from Sept. 8 to 12.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will return to Brownsville this weekend to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.