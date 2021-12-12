A Fayette County Relay For Life team has surpassed their fundraising goal and some with a tree-raffle event over the weekend.
“This is very close to mine and my daughter’s heart,” said Sherry Maczko of Uniontown about Relay For Life, which is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. “My brother passed in 2016 from Multiple Myeloma, plus many other family members and friends due to cancer.”
Even before the loss of her brother, Maczko had been involved with Relay For Life for years, creating the team Too Inspired To Be Tired with her as a co-captain and her daughter, Brittany Cooley, as the captian for the team.
“We have an amazing team,” Maczko said. “I could never ask for a better crew to work with. They are always there to help, donate or support in any possible way.”
One way has become an annual fundraiser that started four year ago, a tree raffle.
The first year, they had 18 decorated trees that were donated by individuals in memory of someone or to honor someone, and those trees were raffled off to total $8,000 for Relay For Life.
“We continued the second year with 23 trees and raised $11,000,” Maczko said. “The third year we had 52 trees and raised $18,000.”
This year, the team set a goal of raising $18,000 again as they had 62 trees with some businesses also donating trees for the raffle.
The decorations and themes varied with the trees and included everything from a superhero tree and a lottery tree to a kitchen-accessories tree and a beach-themed tree.
The announcement of the winners of the raffle was on Saturday at the Uniontown Mall in the former Hallmark Store where the trees were set up.
People paid $2 per ticket and dropped them in the basket for the tree they hoped to win.
On the day of the drawings, the group had already surpassed their goal of $18,000.
“We continued to sell raffle tickets until 2:45 p.m., when I counted and found out we were $642 away from $30,000,” Maczko said.
She went to Facebook to challenge folks online to match $100 and two people came through. Team members went through the crowd of people at the raffle for cash donations and check given to team from a generous donor helped surpass the last-minute goal.
The team, indeed, lived up to its name and was too inspired to be tired, raising $30,137 in a span of three weeks.
“We were so amazed at how excited Fayette County and even out-of-towners were to be a part of this fundraiser,” Maczko. “This is very emotional for us in a good way. People can say what they want about Fayette County, but they sure did come through for us.”
With the growing success of the tree raffle, Maczko said they will continue with the tradition — but may need a bigger space.
“We have almost 100 trees promised to be donated next year,” she said.
