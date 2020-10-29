The Herald-Standard has compiled a list of trick or treat times for municipalities in the newspaper’s coverage area. If your community is not included in this listing, contact newsroom@heraldstandard.com with the date and time of trick-or-treat festivities.
Fayette County
Brownsville: Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a parade at 7 p.m.
Connellsville: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dunbar Township: Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.
Grindstone: Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Newell: Oct. 31, 2 to 5 p.m.
North Union Township: Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m. (porch light must be on if participating)
Ohiopyle: No organized trick or treat, but treat bags will be available for local children from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ohiopyle Stewart Community Center.
South Union Township: Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Springhill Township: Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Stewart Township: Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.
Uniontown: on the west side of the city, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wharton Township: Parade and trick or treat, Oct. 31, 6 to 9 p.m. (porch light must be on if participating)
Greene County
Cumberland: Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.
Jefferson: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Morgan: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Waynesburg: Oct. 31, 5 to 7p.m.
Washington County
California: Oct. 31, 2 to 4 p.m.
Coal Center: , Oct. 29, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the borough building
West Brownsville: “Reverse parade” with residents staying home and firefighters parade through the streets to pass out candy, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Those who want candy must RSVP on the borough’s Facebook page. No trick or treat.
