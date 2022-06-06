Tricounty Urology has joined the WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital health system.
“This acquisition is a major win for our community as we further establish our commitment to ensuring the availability of the services and care that our patients depend on,” said hospital CEO Dr. David Hess. “The physicians and advanced practice providers with this group are incredibly talented and dedicated, and we are very happy to be able to welcome them into the WVU Medicine family.”
Led by fellowship-trained urology experts Dr. Sunil Rayan and Dr. Mukul Patil, Tricounty Urology – now WVU Medicine Uniontown Urology Associates – has offices in Uniontown and Waynesburg where they offer customized solutions for improving and maintaining the urological health of men and women of all ages.
The group offers the latest treatments for urologic health concerns like kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia, incontinence, and urinary tract infections and the physicians also have extensive experience diagnosing and treating urological cancers, including kidney, bladder, and prostate cancer.
Their specialists are also highly trained in several advanced techniques, including endoscopic surgery, UroLift, laparoscopic surgery, and cryosurgery. The urology team will continue to operate from their current location in Uniontown at 205 Mary Higginson Lane, Level 1 in Uniontown. Their practice currently located at 112 Walnut Ave., Waynesburg, will be moving to the WVU Medicine Waynesburg Outpatient Center located at 451 Murtha Drive, Waynesburg, later this summer.
Plans to relocate the Uniontown offices to the hospital campus are underway, however, that move will likely not occur until late 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.