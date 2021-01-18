A truck driver sued a state police trooper in federal court, alleging excessive force violations.
Dale Hollobaugh contended Trooper Robert Jacobs of state police in Belle Vernon falsely accused him of crimes, and injured him when he arrested him in North Belle Vernon.
According to the lawsuit, filed by attorney Timothy O’Brien, Hollobaugh was driving his tractor trailer along Interstate 70 near exit ramp 40 on June 11, 2019, when a black SUV on the side of the road pulled out in front of the tractor trailer, causing Hollobaugh to slam on his brakes and take evasive action to avoid crashing into the SUV.
The SUV then pulled over at the exit ramp, and Hollobaugh wasn’t sure if he hit the SUV, so he also pulled over behind it.
The lawsuit stated that Hollobaugh exited his vehicle and approached the SUV’s driver’s door when Jacobs exited the vehicle in his state trooper uniform and struck Hollobaugh in the chest.
According to the lawsuit, Hollobaugh didn’t know the SUV was a police vehicle operated by a state trooper, adding that when Hollobaugh attempted to comply with Jacobs’ orders, Jacobs used a stun gun on him without warning, and Hollobaugh fell to the ground.
The lawsuit stated that Jacobs placed his knee on Hollobaugh’s back to handcuff him, causing severe pain in his back and shoulders and picked Hollobaugh up off the ground by the handcuffs, causing more pain.
Hollobaugh faced criminal charges related to the incident, and the allegations in court records stated that he was driving erratically and changed multiple lanes without signaling.
The criminal complaint stated that police pulled Hollobaugh over on I-70, and he exited the truck and aggressively approached police with his fist balled up, screaming at Jacobs.
The criminal complaint also alleged that Hollobaugh was ordered to the front of the patrol car and Jacobs placed his hand on Holobaugh’s chest to direct him toward the front of the patrol car, but Hollobaugh swung his hand at Jacobs and attempted to walk away, which caused Jacobs to use a Taser on Hollobaugh.
The civil suit contended the charges filed against Hollobaugh were false. He was charged with risking a catastrophe, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct engage in fighting, recklessly endangering another person and other traffic violations.
According to court documents, Hollobaugh was admitted into the ARD program in July 2020, for six months on all the charges except for risking a catastrophe, which was dismissed.
The lawsuit stated that Hollobaugh suffered emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation and is seeking compensatory and/or punitive damages and legal fees.
