Fairchance native Alfred L. Wilson was only 25 years old when he died serving as a combat medic near Bezange, France during World War II.
Since then, the only Fayette County veteran to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor has been considered a “true American hero.”
On Saturday, the Fairchance Exchange Club held a memorial at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance to honor Wilson, dedicating new bronze plaques placed at his grave.
Chuck Dean, president of the club, said members also noticed Wilson’s headstone was partially in the ground, so they reset and cleaned it.
“Our main focus was to reestablish the memory of this true American hero that was born and raised in this small community,” Dean said. “It became a labor of love and respect for a man I never met. Alfred was a man of true conviction for family, God and his community.”
Dean said A.L. Wilson Elementary School of the Albert Gallatin Area School District is named after him as an honor to him, but many people in the area do not truly know who he was or what he did.
During the Battle of the Bulge on Nov. 8 1944, Wilson, a technician fifth grade with the Medical Detachment of the 328th Infantry Regiment, 26th Infantry Division, was treating injured soldiers when he became seriously wounded by a shell, organizers of the memorial service said.
Despite his injuries, Wilson refused to be evacuated and tied a tourniquet on his injured leg.
He withstood great pain and blood loss while he continued to treat the injured. When he couldn’t walk, he crawled, and when he couldn’t move, he verbally directed other men in providing first aid to other wounded soldiers.
Wilson died from his injuries, but he saved the lives of at least 10 other men that day.
Wilson’s niece, Carolyn McKinney of Myersdale, said when he enlisted in the military, he decided to become a medic because of his religious beliefs that he shouldn’t kill. She said he was a member of the Church of the Brethren.
McKinney never knew her uncle, but said he used to write often to her mother, his sister, Myrtle Cunningham, during the war. While going through her mother’s attic, McKinney found almost 90 of the letters he wrote.
In 1994, she finished a book based on those letters and his life, “The Gentle Giant of the 26th Division.” At the ceremony Saturday, 100 of the books were available to give out to veterans who attended.
McKinney said she was delighted to come back to Fairchance and speak about her uncle at the ceremony, especially near Memorial Day, when all those who served should be remembered.
“It comforts me that he will not be forgotten,” she said. “We can’t let any of our heroes be forgotten, no matter what war they fought in.”
